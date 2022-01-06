Knoxville Capitol rioter reflects on the past year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots spoke with WVLT News about what the last year has been like.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents charged Clifford Meteer in August of last year, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. The case file alleges that Meteer entered the Capitol and was inside for about half an hour before being detained. Meteer was spotted on video with a sign that read “STOP THE STEAL” and “SAVE THE REPUBLIC.”

Meteer also posted on Facebook about the riots, saying “I was one of those idiots scaling the wall” according to the report.

WVLT News spoke with the Knoxville man about what his year has been like, and he said the year has not been too bad.

“Aside from having the FBI coming in and stealing all my weapons, put in jail for a day, and under a cloud of federal scrutiny, everything’s fine,” Meteer said. “Keep on keeping on.”

Meteer said he has no regrets. He still claims that the election was manipulated, despite several independent agencies confirming that Joe Biden won.

“I hate being drug through this but what’s the alternative?” Meteer said. “If our vote isn’t taken seriously we don’t have a republic. If powers can manipulate the power of elections we don’t have a republic.”

There is no evidence that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, according to several independent reports. Meteer told WVLT News that Capitol rioters are being treated unfairly, comparing them to Jews in the Holocaust.

“They wanted to make us the villains,” he said. “We’re the Jews in Nazi Germany.”

Meteer has a court date set for Jan. 22. He told WVLT News that he has been offered a plea deal from federal prosecutors that will drop his four misdemeanors down to one. Meteer said this will land him a $500 fine and probation with no jail time.

