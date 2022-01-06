Advertisement

Knoxville senior living center to close, citing lack of state assistance

Renaissance Terrace Living is closing, saying state assistance is not enough to cover cost increases.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An affordable senior living center is set to close its doors. Renaissance Terrace representatives say it is because of a lack in state assistance.

“After careful and serious consideration, the [Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service] board reluctantly decided to close Renaissance Terrace Assisted Living, citing decisions by the TennCare CHOICES program that will force 45 seniors to leave the affordable care facility and likely resort to more expensive care elsewhere,” an announcement from the facility said.

Renaissance Terrace has been facing increased costs for labor, food and insurance due to the pandemic, the announcement said.

“Staffing numbers have dwindled despite recent pay increases. Renaissance Terrace has been losing approximately $30,000 a month, making the current financial situation unsustainable,” representatives said.

TennCare’s CHOICES program pays out $1,305 a month for senior care, which Renaissance Terrace representatives say does not cover the cost of serving seniors.

“Facing a crisis, SCHAS requested more flexibility to put the new funding where it would be needed most. TennCare officials in charge of the CHOICES program have not addressed the concerns of SCHAS and other long-term care facilities in this matter,” the announcement said.

Renaissance Terrace informed the families of residents about the closure and SCHAS is working to relocate residence, though representatives said other care options in the area will be more expensive.

