KPD looking for suspects in hook and chain ATM theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for information on suspects they say committed a hook and chain robbery at the Citizens Hank on Homberg Drive.

Investigators are working to identify the pictured suspects from a hook and chain ATM theft that occurred at the Citizens Bank on Homberg Drive early Wednesday morning. Have info? Pls contact @tn_crime. Tipsters are eligible to receive cash reward.



More: https://t.co/Ye0F6Gy5JP pic.twitter.com/d4XYJhX8Po — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 6, 2022

The theft happened Wednesday morning, KPD officials said. Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

