Advertisement

KPD looking for suspects in hook and chain ATM theft

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for information on suspects they say committed a hook and chain robbery at the Citizens Hank on Homberg Drive.
KPD looking for suspects in hook and chain ATM theft
KPD looking for suspects in hook and chain ATM theft(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for information on suspects they say committed a hook and chain robbery at the Citizens Hank on Homberg Drive.

The theft happened Wednesday morning, KPD officials said. Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison removed from high school basketball game
East Tenn. representative booted from basketball game after trying to pants ref
The Rev. Kenny Cook and family (The Greenville Sun)
Reverend injured in White Pine Pilot shooting, church members say
Tracking brief rain and more snowfall during the day Thursday.
Run the errands today, ahead of the First Alert for snow and extended freeze
First Alert for rain to snow Thursday
First Alert Weather Day Thursday as snowfall and freezing temperatures arrive
Maryville City Schools says it can no longer quarantine COVID positive students

Latest News

Some are still without power in Sevier County.
Red Cross helping in Sevier County amid winter weather
Trees and grassy surfaces are covered in Anderson County.
Cold air settles in after the snow leaves
Where to stay warm in East Tennessee
Where to stay warm in East Tennessee
Snowfall continues the rest of today.
First Alert for snow today and an extended freeze tomorrow