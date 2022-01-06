KPD looking for suspects in hook and chain ATM theft
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for information on suspects they say committed a hook and chain robbery at the Citizens Hank on Homberg Drive.
The theft happened Wednesday morning, KPD officials said. Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
