Advertisement

New Orleans native moves to East Tennessee, writes song about King Cakes

The song teaches about the history of King Cakes and how to say “Eat King Cake” in Cajun French, according to Tortorich.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday, January 6, marks King’s Day, otherwise known as Twelfth Night or the Epiphany. The day marks the official start of the Mardi Gras season. One big tradition surrounding Mardi Gras includes eating King Cake, which is a gooey, buttery cake that represents the 12 day journey the three kings took to Bethlehem to honor the baby Jesus. A New Orleans native who currently lives in East Tennessee wrote a song about the delicious treat.

Tommy Tortorich said he married an executive with the Discovery Channel and moved to Knoxville.

Tortorich said he wrote and recorded this song to teach people how to say “Eat King Cake” in Cajun French, to give a history of King Cakes and hopefully to entertain, according to his Youtube channel.

You can listen to the whole song on Youtube.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison removed from high school basketball game
East Tenn. representative booted from basketball game after trying to pants ref
The Rev. Kenny Cook and family (The Greenville Sun)
Reverend injured in White Pine Pilot shooting, church members say
Tracking brief rain and more snowfall during the day Thursday.
Run the errands today, ahead of the First Alert for snow and extended freeze
First Alert for rain to snow Thursday
First Alert Weather Day Thursday as snowfall and freezing temperatures arrive
Maryville City Schools says it can no longer quarantine COVID positive students

Latest News

Tracking rain to snow
First Alert for rain to snow today and an extended freeze tomorrow
Maryville City Schools says it can no longer quarantine COVID positive students
catch up quick
Catch up Quick
Friends, teachers and community members gathered around the front steps of the high school...
Friends gather, pray for teen fighting for life after gas station shooting