New Orleans native moves to East Tennessee, writes song about King Cakes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday, January 6, marks King’s Day, otherwise known as Twelfth Night or the Epiphany. The day marks the official start of the Mardi Gras season. One big tradition surrounding Mardi Gras includes eating King Cake, which is a gooey, buttery cake that represents the 12 day journey the three kings took to Bethlehem to honor the baby Jesus. A New Orleans native who currently lives in East Tennessee wrote a song about the delicious treat.

Tommy Tortorich said he married an executive with the Discovery Channel and moved to Knoxville.

Tortorich said he wrote and recorded this song to teach people how to say “Eat King Cake” in Cajun French, to give a history of King Cakes and hopefully to entertain, according to his Youtube channel.

You can listen to the whole song on Youtube.

