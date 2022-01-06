Road conditions deteriorate as freezing weather approaches

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Snow and rain conditions are causing issues for drivers across parts of East Tennessee Thursday. With freezing conditions in the forecast, authorities warn of worsening conditions.

Some three to four inches of snow fell in Campbell Co., backing up traffic for miles on I-75.

Snow continues to fall steady on Interstate 75 @ 153 mm in Campbell Co. Please be safe & if you don’t have to travel today, then don’t.@THPKnoxville pic.twitter.com/80Ed2lU5a0 — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) January 6, 2022

Interstate 75 @THPKnoxville 156mm northbound is experiencing some roadway issues. We have several vehicles off the roadway and a crash. Thank you @myTDOT for assisting with the Help Truck, Salt & Plows to keep us rolling ! pic.twitter.com/Q0a0c5z0Th — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) January 6, 2022

The Knoxville Police Department is warning travelers to avoid the roads.

“We would encourage drivers to limit their travel if at all possible. There have been 9-1-1 calls reporting slick roads both in and around Knoxville, and it is expected that road conditions could continue to deteriorate as temperatures drop tonight. If travel is necessary, drivers should use extra caution and pay careful attention to their surroundings and roadway conditions,” said KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

KPD is now operating under its level one severe weather plan.

Under level one, KPD’s response to crashes is limited. Officers will only respond to multi-car crashes, wrecks blocking the road, or crashes with injuries. If you’re involved in a minor crash without injuries, authorities ask that you exchange information and call your insurance company.

Due to inclement weather and deteriorating road conditions, the KPD has activated level one of its severe weather plan and will temporarily limit response to crashes. Officers will only respond to multi-car crashes, those blocking the road, or injury crashes. pic.twitter.com/4EZ2m9cbXH — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 6, 2022

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler asked drivers to use common sense as roads could freeze and check local weather reports before leaving home.

“Make sure you have fuel, appropriate clothing should you become stranded. Additionally, remain aware of your surroundings, slow your speeds, allow enough space between yourself and the vehicle in front of you,” said Sheriff Spangler.

Rural Metro Fire Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell shared tips for people who plan to drive in wintry conditions.

“Leave plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you, plan your route, if your car is not winter worthy, don’t drive it,” Bagwell said.

WVLT has a First Alert issued for Thursday and Friday as freezing conditions set in Thursday night and persist Friday.

