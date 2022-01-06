Advertisement

School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school has apologized after its girls’ basketball team beat an overmatched opponent 92-4.

Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden beat Lyman Hall-Wallingford on Monday night.

The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.

Sacred Heart’s president says the school is deeply remorseful about how the game was played.

Lyman Hall’s coach says his team was pressed through most of the first half, and Sacred Heart continued to run its fast break and shoot 3-pointers with the game well out of hand.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison removed from high school basketball game
East Tenn. representative booted from basketball game after trying to pants ref
The Rev. Kenny Cook and family (The Greenville Sun)
Reverend injured in White Pine Pilot shooting, church members say
Tracking brief rain and more snowfall during the day Thursday.
Run the errands today, ahead of the First Alert for snow and extended freeze
First Alert for rain to snow Thursday
First Alert Weather Day Thursday as snowfall and freezing temperatures arrive
Maryville City Schools says it can no longer quarantine COVID positive students

Latest News

Charges are possible after a toddler shot the child's mom and a sibling on Wednesday, said Lt....
Charges possible in toddler-involved shooting, officer says
Tracking rain to snow
First Alert for rain to snow today and an extended freeze tomorrow
A vehicle leaves the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen, in Kin, Okinawa prefecture, southern...
Japan asks US forces to stay on base as COVID-19 cases jump
Maryville City Schools says it can no longer quarantine COVID positive students