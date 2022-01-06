TBI investigating after man dies in KPD custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a man died while in Knoxville Police Department custody.

KPD officers made a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 in the area of Linden Avenue and Cherry Street, a report from the KPD said. During the stop, officers discovered that the man had outstanding warrants and began transporting him to a detention facility in a KPD transport wagon.

While in the wagon, the man became unresponsive for unknown reasons, according to KPD representative Scott Erland. The man later died after being transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Erland said.

