Tennessee Trio Enters Transfer Portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee defensive end Tyler Baron, running back Dee Beckwith and long-snapper/linebacker Will Albright have entered the transfer portal according to our media partners at Volquest.com.

Baron played in every game in 2021, turning in 30 tackles, including seven for a loss and four sacks. Rumors of Baron departing swirled back in early December, but according to Volquest, the rising junior put those to bed in an appearance on Tennessee Prime before Christmas.

However, following the loss to Purdue in the Music City Bowl, Baron began having a change of heart and made his decision earlier this week after talking with both Josh Heupel and Rodney Garner.

In two seasons with the Vols, the former Knoxville Catholic standout recorded 51 tackles including 10 for a loss and five sacks in 23 games.

Beckwith played in two games this past season. Albright did not appear in a game.

