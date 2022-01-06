Tidwell Named Preseason All-American by Perfect Game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee sophomore pitcher Blade Tidwell earned his second preseason All-America nod, garnering second-team honors from Perfect Game on Wednesday.

Tidwell was tabbed a first-team preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball back in December after earning Freshman All-America honors from D1Baseball.com and Perfect Game last year.

Tidwell helped lead the Vols to an historic season in 2021, which included the program’s first SEC eastern division title since 1997 and culminated with UT’s fifth trip to the College World Series and first appearance in Omaha since 2005. After an impressive debut season on Rocky Top, Tidwell is likely to anchor Tennessee’s weekend rotation in 2022.

The hard-throwing right hander posted a 10-3 record in 18 starts with a 3.74 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 2021. Tidwell’s 10 victories are tied for the second most in program history by a freshman. The Loretto, Tennessee, native is draft eligible following this season and is a potential first-round pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

