Tidwell Named Preseason All-American by Perfect Game

UT sophomore was also named first-team preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball back in December
KNOXVILLE, TN - June 05, 2021 - Pitcher Blade Tidwell #29 of the Tennessee Volunteers during...
KNOXVILLE, TN - June 05, 2021 - Pitcher Blade Tidwell #29 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 NCAA Baseball tournament regional game between the Liberty Flames and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee sophomore pitcher Blade Tidwell earned his second preseason All-America nod, garnering second-team honors from Perfect Game on Wednesday.

Tidwell was tabbed a first-team preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball back in December after earning Freshman All-America honors from D1Baseball.com and Perfect Game last year.

Tidwell helped lead the Vols to an historic season in 2021, which included the program’s first SEC eastern division title since 1997 and culminated with UT’s fifth trip to the College World Series and first appearance in Omaha since 2005. After an impressive debut season on Rocky Top, Tidwell is likely to anchor Tennessee’s weekend rotation in 2022.

The hard-throwing right hander posted a 10-3 record in 18 starts with a 3.74 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 2021. Tidwell’s 10 victories are tied for the second most in program history by a freshman. The Loretto, Tennessee, native is draft eligible following this season and is a potential first-round pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

To view the complete Perfect Game Preseason All-America Teams, click HERE.

