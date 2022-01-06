Why is Maryville City Schools allowed to set their COVID-19 protocols?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville City Schools posted an updated Covid-19 policy which said schools no longer have the power to isolate a student with a positive test. The policy explained that if a student tested positive for COVID-19, they can stay in school. If a student is positive and has symptoms, they will be sent home.

Parents asked questions on social media about the change, including the legality of the policy. Howard Jackson, ADA Attorney with Wimberly Lawson, explained how a recent federal ruling gave more power to local school boards to create their own rules.

“The Maryville School Board has the freedom to implement that policy. The Americans with Disabilities Act played into this because the way the statute was written, the policies were the same everyplace, everywhere, where as the Americans with Disabilities Act requires consideration of individuals and health concerns,” said Jackson.

Parents of eight students across the state of Tennessee, sued state officials after passing a bill about COVID-19 policies like mask mandates and quarantine periods. The judge ruled in favor of the families, saying each school board should have the power to set COVID-19 policies.

The state filed a motion asking the judge to unblock the provisions during the appeal, arguing that the law provides sufficient accommodations under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

