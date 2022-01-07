Baron Back in the Fold

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What a difference a day makes. UT defensive lineman Tyler baron has withdrawn his named from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Word came out Thursday that Baron along with running back Dee Beckwith and long snapper/linebacker Will Albright had made the decision to enter the portal.

The former Knoxville Catholic standout, who transferred to KC HS from Ensworth High School, made the announcement Friday via his Instagram account.

A rising junior, Baron is expected to be a key contributor next season. As a sophomore he finished with 30 tackles and four sacks.

