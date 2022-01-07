Blount Co. travel advisory issued amid fire investigation

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route in Maryville on Sevierville Road (U.S. Highway 411 North) near Doc Horton Road Friday morning.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Blount County Fire Department announced that a fire investigation is underway until further notice.

If traveling, BCSO asks that you find an alternate route if possible.

