Advertisement

Blount Co. travel advisory issued amid fire investigation

If traveling, BCSO asks that you find an alternate route if possible.
BCSO Logo
BCSO Logo(BCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route in Maryville on Sevierville Road (U.S. Highway 411 North) near Doc Horton Road Friday morning.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Blount County Fire Department announced that a fire investigation is underway until further notice.

If traveling, BCSO asks that you find an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall continues the rest of today.
First Alert for snow today and an extended freeze tomorrow
Friends, teachers and community members gathered around the front steps of the high school...
Friends gather, pray for teen fighting for life after gas station shooting
Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison removed from high school basketball game
East Tenn. representative booted from basketball game after trying to pants ref
Robinson R44
Pilot of crashed Sevier County helicopter has history of fraud, operating without certificate
The Rev. Kenny Cook and family (The Greenville Sun)
Reverend injured in White Pine Pilot shooting, church members say

Latest News

East Tennessee Weather Aftermath
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they found human...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies human remains found in East Knox Co.
Photo: Tennessee State Parks
Tennessee State Parks holding fundraiser through January
Ice and snow this morning.
Patchy ice, freezing temperatures continue on this First Alert Friday