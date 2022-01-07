Deep freeze Saturday morning as steady rain arrives Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Given our sunshine Friday afternoon – and the subsequent melting – we’re going to end the First Alert a little early. Yes, it will be cold again Saturday morning!

Saturday brings more sun, while it’s all about the rain Sunday.

We’re back cooler next week. There’s a good possibility of more mountain snow next Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We certainly didn’t melt much of the snow on the Plateau north and west and even northeast of Knoxville. While there is still a re-freezing threat late Friday night, we decided to drop the First Alert a few hours early. We’re bumping up low temperatures 2 degrees tonight. Again, it’s really cold Saturday but not even close to record territory.

Patches of black ice should be fewer Saturday morning but there is still an isolated risk for that, primarily on back roads, in neighborhoods, and on bridges. There may also be some freezing fog in places like Claiborne, Campbell, Scott, Fentress, and Morgan County. That’s similar (and for the same reason) that we had this Tuesday night. That’s also a good possibility Saturday night.

We should climb back above freezing widespread around 11:00 a.m. Saturday. From there, it’s mostly sunshine.

Rain is here Sunday, starting late morning. Temps should be only a few degrees above freezing. With a snowy ground on the Plateau, liquid rain could briefly re-freeze into ice. Basically freezing shortly after contact. If you can wait 1-2 hours until after the rain begins Sunday to get out and drive, you erase a lot of the risk for slick roads.

It’s a real ugly day Sunday, with off-and-on rain amounting to nearly an inch. Still, it’s steady enough not to be another First Alert.

LOOKING AHEAD

As rain departs late Sunday night into the wee hours of Monday, there may be some mountain snow on places above Harlan, Kentucky, along with LeConte.

Monday is noticeably colder, despite increasing sunshine again. We expect fog Tuesday morning, in the wake of the rain. Factor in the clear skies and there you go: fog!

We steadily warm to near 50 degrees Thursday and Friday. Rain is here late Friday.

Rain continues to be scattered Saturday, and the long-range maps hint strongly at more high elevation snow.

