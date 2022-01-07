Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies human remains found in East Knox Co.

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found off of Pleasant Hill Road just after 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The remains were positively identified as 64-year-old Wesley Chitwood, according to an announcement.

Investigators said that it was determined that Chitwood would frequent the area where the remains were located.

“The investigation remains open and active,” the announcement said. “Additionally, the Anthropologist will continue their examination as well.”

The remains were initially found after KCSO was alerted to an address where a property owner found them.

This story is developing.

