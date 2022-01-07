Advertisement

Knoxville reproductive clinics report increased police patrols after arson

The Knoxville Fire Department reported an “intentional” fire set at Planned Parenthood clinic on Dec. 30.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An early morning blaze sparked concerns a week later at Planned Parenthood in Knoxville. Around this time last year, the reproductive health clinic was in the headlines after police said someone used a shotgun to shoot through the windows.

A year later, The Knoxville Fire Department reported an “intentional” fire set at the clinic on Dec. 30, 2021.

“The fact that the fire had already breached the roof indicated that the fire had been burning for some time prior to the department’s arrival,” Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said. “It took the Knoxville Fire Department almost four hours to fully extinguish the blaze. The nearly 10,000 square foot building was under renovation at the time of the fire.

The temporary closure sent dozens of patients to the Knox County Health Department and the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health. Corinne Robetti, Knoxville Center’s co-director, told WVLT News that they are seeing an uncommon waitlist of about a dozen patients.

“We have been inundated with calls,” Robetti said.

Robetti also said that the clinic saw more police presence and patrols in the area following the fire at Planned Parenthood.

“Planned Parenthood, as we all are, bombarded by some really difficult protesters that has definitely increased since last Jan. 6th,” said Robetti. “An officer came in just to check on us the other day. I couldn’t have been happier to see that.”

There is now a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.

Planned Parenthood’s regional CEO, Ashley Coffield, said they are committed to rebuilding the damaged $2.2 million newly renovated facility.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison removed from high school basketball game
East Tenn. representative booted from basketball game after trying to pants ref
The Rev. Kenny Cook and family (The Greenville Sun)
Reverend injured in White Pine Pilot shooting, church members say
Snowfall continues the rest of today.
First Alert for snow today and an extended freeze tomorrow
Tracking brief rain and more snowfall during the day Thursday.
Run the errands today, ahead of the First Alert for snow and extended freeze
First Alert for rain to snow Thursday
First Alert Weather Day Thursday as snowfall and freezing temperatures arrive

Latest News

An investigation lead by the Knoxville Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,...
East Tennessee Planned Parenthood fire intentionally set, fire officials say
When crews arrived, they reported “heavy fire” coming from the building and began working to...
East Tennessee Planned Parenthood fire intentionally set, fire officials say
KNOXVILLE, TN - December 18, 2021 - Guard/Forward Sara Puckett #1 of the Tennessee Lady...
#7/8 Lady Vols vs. #25/23 Texas A&M
Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency following heavy snowfall that started late...
Beshear declares state of emergency due to heavy snowfall across Kentucky