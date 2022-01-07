Advertisement

KUB working to restore power outages in Knoxville

The estimated restoration time is approximately 1:30 p.m., according to the KUB Outage website.
(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board is working to resolve approximately 3,500 power outages in Knox County Friday.

WVLT News has reached out to KUB to determine the cause of the outages but has not heard back.

