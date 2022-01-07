KUB working to restore power outages in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board is working to resolve approximately 3,500 power outages in Knox County Friday.

WVLT News has reached out to KUB to determine the cause of the outages but has not heard back.

The estimated restoration time is approximately 1:30 p.m., according to the KUB Outage website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.