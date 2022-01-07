Advertisement

Lady Vols stay hot on a cold night in Knoxville

#7 Tennessee cruises past #25 Texas A&M, 73-45
Lady Vols guard scores 18 points and grabs 13 rebounds in 73-45 win over Texas A&M on January...
Lady Vols guard scores 18 points and grabs 13 rebounds in 73-45 win over Texas A&M on January 6, 2022 inside Thompson-Boling Arena(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 7 Tennessee rolled to a decisive victory over No. 25/23 Texas A&M on Thursday night, cruising past the Aggies 73-45 inside Thompson-Boling Arena. 

With three straight SEC wins to open league play, it is UT’s best start in conference action since going 3-0 at the outset of the 2017-18 SEC slate. The Lady Vols (14-1, 3-0 SEC) were led by junior Jordan Horston, who posted a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Junior Tamari Key narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and a career-high 11 blocked shots. Destiny Pitts led the Aggies (10-4, 0-2 SEC) with 12 points and five rebounds. Kayla Wells and Qadashah Hoppie were also in double figures with 11 and 10, respectively.  

Texas A&M got on the board first with Pitts knocking down a 3-pointer just over a minute into play. Alexus Dye responded with a layup for UT, but a three on the next possession by Wells gave the Aggies a four-point lead by the 8:17 mark. TAMU maintained that advantage through the media timeout, stretching it to eight following the timeout before Sara Puckett hit a three, setting off a 7-0 run capped off by a steal and score by Jordan Walker that pulled the Lady Vols within one with 1:46 left in the quarter.

The Aggies rallied back to lead by six 30 seconds later, but senior Rae Burrell scored five straight points, including a three at the buzzer, to put UT within one at 21-20 by the end of the first. Tamari Key gave Tennessee its first lead of the game just over 30 seconds into the second period, and Dye followed it up with a layup on the next play, fueling a 12-2 run that moved the Lady Vols ahead by nine with 4:57 to go in the half.  

The Lady Vols led by as many as 16 after a three by Horston, but Sahara Jones scored the last points of the half for TAMU, cutting the halftime score to 42-28.  

Texas A&M added four straight points to start the third, but the Lady Vols outscored the Aggies 12-2 over the next three minutes to go up by 20 at the 5:53 mark. Jada Malone hit a layup for TAMU to cut it to 18, but Puckett and Burrell combined for six points that put UT up 60-36 two and a half minutes later.

Every active Tennessee player saw action in the final period with Burrell adding the last points of the night with a fast-break layup. 

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will travel to Ole Miss for a 1 p.m. ET/noon CT contest on Sunday that will be broadcast on SEC Network.

