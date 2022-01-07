Man wanted for Tennessee Amber Alert still missing after nearly a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are still on the lookout for the Memphis man wanted in connection to a Tennessee Amber Alert after nearly a month of searching.

On Dec. 12, 38-year-old Lafayette “Lucky” Miller allegedly abducted two teens and forced himself onto one of them at a business in the area of Woodlawn Street and Chelsea Avenue in North Memphis.

Soon after, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert to find the 17-year-old girl.

She was located safely within 24 hours but officials have not been able to track down Miller.

Memphis police say a warrant for aggravated kidnapping has been issued for his arrest.

Miller is described as a 5′9″ tall, 205-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any details on his whereabouts, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit a tip at crimestopmem.org.

