Tennessee State Parks holding fundraiser through January

Tennessee grants free access to its 56 state parks.
Photo: Tennessee State Parks
Photo: Tennessee State Parks(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State Parks says it is holding a fundraiser in January that allows people to vote for their favorite park with each dollar they donate.

Each dollar given during the My TN State Park fundraiser will count as one vote for the selected park, with funds going to projects such as trail and bridge repair, bird of prey programs, aviary equipment and childhood education activities, the state park service said in a news release Thursday.

Tennessee grants free access to its 56 state parks. For the contest, the parks are categorized in three groups based on park visitation numbers.

The parks compete against others in their category. Donors gave over $96,000 to the parks on nearly 3,000 contributions last year, officials said in the news release.

Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville won the first competition with $14,287 in contributions from over 200 donors, officials said.

Those interested may donate at the Tennessee State Parks website through Jan. 31.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

