Newly designed license plates to be released

Tennessee law states that license plates may be redesigned every eight years
Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans(Tennessee Governor's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee’s Department of Revenue says drivers will receive newly designed license plates once they complete their annual motor vehicle registration renewals.

According to a news release on Thursday, Tennessee law states that license plates may be redesigned every eight years if the General Assembly allocates the funding.

The latest plate will replace the current design that was first released in 2006. New plates can be renewed in person, online, by mail or by kiosk. For those who want to mail in their renewal, there is a $5 fee. Motorists can visit www.tncountyclerk.com to renew online.

