Patchy ice, freezing temperatures continue on this First Alert Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Off and on bands of snow will move through over the next few hours before tapering off in the mountains. Bridges and some overpasses and neighborhoods are already icy and slippery. Those are the trouble spots we’re watching for Friday morning.

A decent amount of melting comes Saturday afternoon. Rain is here for basically everyone Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Did you see snow Thursday sticking? Totals ranged from around 5 inches at the Tennessee, Kentucky line, to several inches in parts of Claiborne and Morgan Counties. The Valley to foothills lost a lot of snowfall to puddles, then collected a half an inch to an inch of snow.

That snow is now layered over ice, especially in the Valley. Back roads, bridges, overpasses, entrance and exit ramps, parking lots and your driveway are all examples of spots that could be icy. It’s mostly cloudy this morning, with some flurries and spotty mountain snowfall. Temperatures are starting the day around 16 degrees.

The WVLT First Alert Weather Day continues Friday for this extended freeze. Today’s high is around 30 degrees at best in the Valley, and mid 20s in the higher elevations, but it feels colder for all. There’s a light, cold breeze in the Valley, and just a little more wind makes it feel like teens at best in the higher elevations.

Tonight is mostly clear, but areas of freezing fog will develop, especially widespread over the heavier snow. We’ll start Saturday around 17 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Moving into the weekend we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 40s Saturday.

Rain moves in Sunday. We could see spotty freezing rain in the morning, but then more widespread rain in the afternoon to evening, with locally heavier rainfall. A half an inch to one inch of rain is expected, after a high of 49 degrees. A few snow showers are possible Sunday night, with only spotty mountain snowfall leftover by Monday morning. With temperatures around 26 by Monday morning, puddles can create patchy ice.

Tuesday is the coldest day next week, with low 20s in the morning and a high of only 36 degrees.

