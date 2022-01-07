Sevier Co. Humane Society staff use flashlights to help care for animals

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday marks the fifth day without power for the Sevier County Humane Society.

The shelter has three generators, one of which is powering the furnace, so over half of the bottom floor has heat, according to the director, Stacey Dekker.

The inside temperature remains around 64 degrees.

Multiple staff members have been working around the clock to take care of the animals with only using headlamps and flashlights as light.

The shelter opened on Thursday for a couple adoptions. But potential adopters are asked to bring cash since they cannot process credit cards.

Dogs, puppies and cats available for adoption. Cats are at Petsmart in Sevierville. UPDATE! WE ARE STILL WITHOUT... Posted by Sevier County Humane Society on Thursday, January 6, 2022

If you are interested in helping their biggest need is with laundry.

“We have four days worth piled high,” Dekker stated in a text message.

If anyone has spare towels or bed sheets they say they can’t have enough of those.

Additionally, the SCHS has plenty of gas cans but need donations to keep them filled.

“On behalf of everyone affiliated with the Sevier County Humane Society, I would like to thank [the] public for their donations and kind words of support during this ordeal,” Dekker wrote, “it means a lot to us to know that we have the support and love of our community and animal lovers everywhere.”

Dekker plans to stay at the shelter again on Friday evening.

Some in Sevier County may not have power until Sunday.

