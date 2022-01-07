The slopes are calling! Time to shred the slopes at Ober Gatlinburg

Advertisement

Ober Gatlinburg opens after wintry weather.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Calling all skiers and snowboarders! Ober Gatlinburg announced the opening of its 2021/2022 season.

Shredders can hit the slopes on Saturday at 11 a.m.

“Ober Gatlinburg snowmakers have been busy this past week and will continue to make snow whenever temperatures allow,” officials with the attraction said.

Masks are required on the Aerial Tramway and officials asked visitors to social distance whenever possible.

