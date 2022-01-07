“The State of Tennessee is not supporting us,” CEO says lack of funds forcing closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - April 15th will spell the end of more than a decade of care at Renaissance Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Historic Old Knoxville.

”It’s been a tough journey, all of these people have been friends of mine, and I’ve known many of them for a long time,” said CEO Tim Howell.

Howell and the board of Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service found the company is losing $30,000 a month running the facility.

”The State of Tennessee is not supporting us and trying to keep our residents safe, trying to keep our staff employed and paying for all these other costs we have, and when you don’t get that funding you can keep operating,” said Howell. ”The fact is it is a much cheaper alternative for the taxpayers of Tennessee to have them in our assisted living facility than it is to have them in a nursing home or another assisted living facility in the CHOICES program.”

Howell said the state provides $1,300 in funding a month per person in their care, however, he said in order to stay afloat, it needs to be closer to $2,000.

”You’re talking about care for people 24-hours a day that is much cheaper than a nursing home,” said Howell.

Howell placed the blame for this closing on the state of Tennessee and the lack of money coming from the CHOICES program.

CHOICES allows families to choose where a loved one will be placed based on income, and a cognitive test showing an impairment of some sort.

On top of a lack of funding increases, a growing cost of supplies amid the pandemic, and higher costs for almost all goods, this was the inevitable result.

“You’ve got to decide is it going to be worth going in the hole or trying to figure out if you’re going to get funding and where it’s going to come from and there just didn’t seem like a good way to get out of this,” said Howell.

Howell said they are working with residents and families to find new CHOICES-approved facilities for them to live in.

