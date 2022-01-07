Teen injured in White Pine shooting dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of more than one hundred gathered outside Greeneville High School Wednesday night at a prayer vigil for 16-year-old Teagan Welch.

A parent of a fellow band member told WVLT News that the band director at the school announced to fellow students that Welch died Thursday.

What’s up at GHS is one of the school’s official Facebook pages where they post news and events. The page also reported Welch’s passing on Friday.

The Greeneville City School District community is mourning the loss of one of our beloved Greeneville High School students. Teagan Welch, 11th grade student, was loved by her classmates, her teachers, her principals, and the entire GHS staff. Teagan was a standout member of the Pride of the Greene Devils Band and a cherished member of the GHS Bowling Team. Numerous supports have been put into place for GHS students, faculty, and staff as they grieve this tremendous loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Teagan’s family and friends.

Along with being a member of the band, Welch was on the school’s bowling team. Her coach, Johnny Painter, said that Welch’s smile was contagious and thanked her for the memories.

Little did I know that when 2 of your friends talked you into trying out for bowling, that you would be the one to teach me lessons. Your smile was contagious, your words encouraging, and your friendship everlasting. I have always said that bowling is a “Family” an that you will always be my “kids”. Thanks for everything Teagan and you will always be a part of the GHS Bowling FAMILY. Always remember... There are 3 strikes in every Turkey!!!

She was shot during what police are calling a custodial exchange Monday, outside a Pilot gas station in White Pine.

Welch was an organ donor and the parent said she saved eight lives.

School administration will have counselors on hand Thursday as students return to class from Christmas break for those struggling.

The shooting remains under investigation.

