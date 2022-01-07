Advertisement

Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson acquitted of 2 wire fraud charges

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson has been acquitted of fraud charges.

According to court records, Robinson was acquitted on two wire fraud charges Thursday.

She was previously found guilty of four counts of wire fraud in September. For now, her sentencing is set for next month in that case.

Robinson has also recently accepted a plea deal in a federal case.

