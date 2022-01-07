Advertisement

Tennessee trio enters transfer portal

Tyler Baron, Dee Beckwith and Will Albright moving on from Rocky Top.
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 18, 2021 - Linebacker Tyler Baron #9 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN - September 18, 2021 - Linebacker Tyler Baron #9 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athlet)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee defensive end Tyler Baron, running back Dee Beckwith and long-snapper/linebacker Will Albright have entered the transfer portal according to WVLT News’ media partners at Volquest.com.

Baron played in every game in 2021, turning in 30 tackles, including seven for a loss and four sacks. Rumors of Baron departing swirled back in early December, but according to Volquest, the rising junior put those to bed in an appearance on Tennessee Prime before Christmas.

However, following the loss to Purdue in the Music City Bowl, Baron began having a change of heart and made his decision earlier this week after talking with both Josh Heupel and Rodney Garner.

In two seasons with the Vols, the former Knoxville Catholic standout recorded 51 tackles including 10 for a loss and five sacks in 23 games.

Beckwith played in two games this past season. Albright did not appear in a game.

