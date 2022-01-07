Advertisement

US had 5 rabies deaths last year, highest total in a decade

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report on three of the deaths, all stemming from contact with bats.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
This undated electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows rabies virions, dark and bullet-shaped, within an infected tissue sample.(F. A. Murphy/CDC via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Five Americans died of rabies last year — the largest number in a decade — and health officials said Thursday that some of the people didn’t realize they had been infected or refused life-saving shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report on three of the deaths, all stemming from contact with bats. CDC officials said the deaths were tragic and could have been prevented.

One, an 80-year-old Illinois man, refused to take life-saving shots because of a longstanding fear of vaccines. An Idaho man and a Texas boy did not get shots because of a belief that no bat bite or scratch broke their skin.

In all three cases, people “either trivialized the exposure (to bats) or they didn’t recognize the severity of rabies,” said Ryan Wallace, a CDC rabies expert who co-authored the report.

Two other deaths occurred earlier in 2021. One was a Minnesota man bitten by a bat. He got the shots, but an undiagnosed immune system problem hampered their effectiveness, CDC officials said. The other victim was bitten by a rabid dog while traveling in the Philippines and died in New York after returning to the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall continues the rest of today.
First Alert for snow today and an extended freeze tomorrow
Friends, teachers and community members gathered around the front steps of the high school...
Friends gather, pray for teen fighting for life after gas station shooting
Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison removed from high school basketball game
East Tenn. representative booted from basketball game after trying to pants ref
Robinson R44
Pilot of crashed Sevier County helicopter has history of fraud, operating without certificate
The Rev. Kenny Cook and family (The Greenville Sun)
Reverend injured in White Pine Pilot shooting, church members say

Latest News

FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden to deliver first State of the Union address on March 1
A man accidentally discharged his firearm at a shooting range in Parma, Ohio.
GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Family wants maximum sentences for 3 convicted of Arbery’s death
KUB working to restore power outages in Knoxville