USPS asks customers to clear snow, ice from mailboxes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During winter storms, the snow can really pile up. So, the United States Postal Service asked everyone to clear their mailboxes of snow and ice to help carriers deliver.

“Hazards such as uneven surfaces, wet pavement, and snow and ice can pose a serious threat to Postal Service employees,” a USPS spokesperson said.

The Postal Service said that clearing a path to the mailbox, including steps, porches, walkways, and street approaches, will help letter carriers maintain a consistent schedule.

“Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps, and porches are clear,” USPS said. “Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.”

All collection boxes from businesses and residents should be kept clear of ice and snow so mail can be deposited and delivered.

