UT Police’s K-9 Bruno celebrates 5th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department is celebrating the birthday of one of its hard-working officers: K-9 Bruno.

“Happy 5th birthday to Bruno, our crime-fighting K9!” UTPD stated in a Twitter post.

K-9 Bruno became a serving officer for the university in 2018 as the first apprehension and drug detection dog, according to UTPD.

The five-year-old boy was born in Germany, trained in Poland and was brought to the United States by a Kansas-based company before he arrived in Tennessee.

UT employees and faculty have said that Bruno makes the campus safer.

“It gives our department and our community another asset to find bad guys, and it allows us to provide a higher level of service,” said UT Police Department Officer Jeffrey Quirin, who is a member of UTPD’s new Strategic Initiatives Unit, in an interview with the university.

As a crime-fighting dog, he can sniff out drugs, capture fleeing violent criminals and protect Quirin in high-risk situations. The university said he could also help in missing person’s cases in open fields and buildings.

Bruno’s name means ‘protection’ in German. “Given his personality, that was appropriate,” Quirin said.

UT lastly said that the K-9′s weak spot was food.

“He loves anything and everything food. But his reward at the end of a track is hot dogs,” Quirin said.

