UT Police’s K-9 Bruno celebrates 5th birthday

By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department is celebrating the birthday of one of its hard-working officers: K-9 Bruno.

The five-year-old boy was born in Germany, trained in Poland and was brought to the United States by a Kansas-based company before he arrived in Tennessee.

UTPD Assistant Chief Sean Patterson said that the department was extremely fortunate to have both K-9 Bruno and his partner.

The UT Police Department is extremely fortunate to have the service and dedication of both Corporal Jeffrey Quirin and his partner K9 Bruno. Together they keep our campus community safe and secure. Law enforcement requires a special type of person to do the job and our K9 officers are no different. K9 Bruno is energetic and always ready to work to protect our community. We wish him a very happy birthday and look forward to many years of partnership in the future!

UTPD Assistant Chief Sean Patterson

UT employees and faculty have said that Bruno makes the campus safer.

“It gives our department and our community another asset to find bad guys, and it allows us to provide a higher level of service,” said UT Police Department Officer Jeffrey Quirin, who is a member of UTPD’s new Strategic Initiatives Unit, in an interview with the university.

As a crime-fighting dog, he can sniff out drugs, capture fleeing violent criminals and protect Quirin in high-risk situations. The university said he could also help in missing person’s cases in open fields and buildings.

According to the University of Tennessee, the K-9′s weak spot is food.

“He loves anything and everything food. But his reward at the end of a track is hot dogs,” Quirin said.

UTPDF K-9 Bruno with body armor
UTPDF K-9 Bruno with body armor(UTPD)

