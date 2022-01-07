Advertisement

Vols set to Battle Bayou Bengals

#18 Tennessee to take on #21 LSU Saturday in Baton Rouge
Photo by MG Miller
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18th-ranked basketball Vols hit the road this weekend for an SEC showdown at #21 LSU. The game Saturday tips off at 6 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2.

Tennessee (10-3, 1-1 SEC) picked up its first SEC win in overtime over Ole Miss on Wednesday, 66-60. Despite never leading during regulation and trailing by as many as 12 points, the Vols’ defense kept them in the game—forcing 27 Ole Miss turnovers and recording 17 steals. Tennessee’s 17 steals were its most in any game since Dec. 23, 2009 and its most in an SEC game since Feb. 21, 2007.

ABOUT LSU

• Prior to splitting its first two SEC games, LSU entered conference play with a perfect 12-0 record, featuring wins over power conference opponents Penn State, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech.

• After having not faced a ranked opponent during its first 12 games of the season, Saturday’s matchup with No. 18 Tennessee marks LSU’s third straight game against a ranked foe. The Tigers fell in their SEC opener at No. 11 Auburn, 70-55, before defeating No. 16 Kentucky on Tuesday, 65-60.

THE SERIES

• Tennessee leads the all-time series with LSU, 65-49, dating to 1933.

• The Tigers hold a 27-26 edge when the series is contested in Baton Rouge. The Vols had won five straight at the PMAC before falling in each of their last three visits.

• Fifth-year LSU head coach Will Wade is a Nashville native and graduate of Franklin Road Academy.• Saturday marks Tennessee’s fifth game this season against an AP top-25 opponent. The Vols are 2-2 vs. top-25 opposition thus far.

• This is the first time since January of 2012 that Tennessee has faced three top-25 opponents in a four-game span. In 2011-12, the Vols defeated No. 13 Florida before falling to No. 20 Mississippi State and No. 2 Kentucky—all consecutively.

• LSU and Tennessee boast the nation’s No. 1- and No. 2-rated KenPom defensive efficiencies.

After its quick trip down to Louisiana, Tennessee returns to Thompson-Boling Arena next week for a matchup with South Carolina on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

