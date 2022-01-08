Advertisement

Airline denies passengers a flight home after ‘party’ group was dancing, vaping on plane

A group of people are being denied flights back to Canada after violating rules on their flight...
A group of people are being denied flights back to Canada after violating rules on their flight to Mexico.(CBC, POOL, INSTAGRAM, JAMES AWAD, TWITTER, OD_SCOOP, CNN, James Awad/Twitter, Instagram/od_scoop)
By Alison Northcott, CBC
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of Canadian influencers and reality show stars are stuck in Mexico after their behavior on a flight to Cancun resulted in the airline denying to fly them back home.

Videos captured on the Sunwing charter flight to Mexico showed the group drinking, dancing and vaping.

In a statement, Sunwing said the group’s behavior was “unruly and contravened several Canadian aviation regulations as well as public health regulations.” Sunwing also said it provided conditions for the return flight, but the group did not accept those terms.

The images on social media of the mid-flight party have prompted attention and outrage, including from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“It is a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, putting airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible,” Trudeau said.

Transport Canada is now investigating, and other airlines – including Air Transat and Air Canada – refuse to fly the group home.

The Minister of Transport of Canada said the passengers could face fines of up to $5,000 CAD for each offense.

Copyright 2022 CBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What’s up at GHS is one of the school’s official Facebook pages where they post news and...
Teen injured in White Pine shooting dies
Jason and Rebecca DeWitt
Victims identified: Three members from same family die in Blount Co. house fire
Maryville Fire
Three people die in Blount Co. house fire, officials say
Three McDonalds employees were shot at on Friday night, according to officers with the...
No one injured following drive-by shooting at Fountain City McDonald’s
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they found human...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies human remains found in East Knox Co.

Latest News

States are scrambling to keep up with COVID surge. (Source: CNN Newsource)
States scramble to keep up with COVID surge
Big Ridge State Park
Enjoy the chilly sunshine this afternoon
The father is being held without bail on charges related to his 7-year-old daughter, Harmony...
Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence
All three injured in White Pine shooting dead, police say
All three injured in White Pine shooting dead, police say
Former city council candidate arrested following meeting at Knoxville City Council building
Former city council candidate arrested following meeting at Knoxville City Council building