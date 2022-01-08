Advertisement

All three injured in White Pine shooting dead, police say

A fourth person involved in the incident was not injured, officials said.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The third person shot in White Pine at a Pilot gas station has died, according to officials.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon. Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT News that the incident stemmed from a custody drop-off between the two parents who were meeting to change custody of their child.

According to authorities, Christopher Ray Welch, 48, of Harriman, Tennessee, was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 58-year-old man, Rev. Kenny Cook, was previously in critical condition and on life-support at the University of Tennessee Medical Center following the shooting. On Saturday, White Pine Police Department told WVLT News that he had also died from his injuries.

The 16-year-old girl, Teagan Welch, died from her injuries Thursday, school officials confirmed.

A fourth person involved in the incident was not injured, officials said.

Sheriff Coffey said that the White Pine Police Department is leading the investigation. Specifics of the shooting have not been released yet.

This is developing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

