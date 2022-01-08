Advertisement

Baldwin: It’s ‘a lie’ that he’s not helping shooting probe

FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. Baldwin said Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, any suggestion that he's not cooperating with a probe into last fall's shooting on his movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is a lie. He responded via Instagram to stories that discussed why authorities who served him with a search warrant for his phone haven't gotten it yet.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he’s not complying with the investigation into last fall’s deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie.

At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin’s cellphone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie “Rust” on Oct. 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film’s director.

Authorities still don’t have the actor’s phone.

Baldwin said in an Instagram message posted Saturday that New Mexico has to go through New York law enforcement and the process of specifying exactly what is needed takes time.

“They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you,” he said.

Baldwin has said he didn’t know the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off. Investigators are trying to find where the live round came from and, in the search warrant for Baldwin’s phone, said they are looking for text messages, images, videos, calls or any other information related to the movie.

“Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bull——, that’s a lie,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What’s up at GHS is one of the school’s official Facebook pages where they post news and...
Teen injured in White Pine shooting dies
Three McDonalds employees were shot at on Friday night, according to officers with the...
No one injured following drive-by shooting at Fountain City McDonald’s
Jason and Rebecca DeWitt
Victims identified: Three members from same family die in Blount Co. house fire
Maryville Fire
Three people die in Blount Co. house fire, officials say
Renaissance Terrace is set to close in April its parent company announced Thursday.
“The State of Tennessee is not supporting us,” CEO says lack of funds forcing closure

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Obama, Biden honor late Senate leader as man ‘who got things done’
Moderate to heavy rain Sunday
Moderate to heavy rain at times Sunday
All three injured in White Pine shooting dead, police say
All three injured in White Pine shooting dead, police say
Ober Gatlinburg opens
Ober Gatlinburg opens ski and snowboard hills, latest in recent history