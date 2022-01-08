Advertisement

The City of Knoxville hosts public forum in search for new KPD Chief

Four public forums are being held ahead of Tuesdays City Council meeting.
By William Puckett
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville has kicked off its four-part public forum in its search for a new Chief of Police.

City officials hoped this will help them be able to gather more information about what people are looking for in the next chief.

People in attendance felt this may be the only opportunity to have a say in who will lead KPD in the future.

“They want to see a more diverse force, all that stuff we’ve been saying for years but we haven’t gotten it so lets we want to say to the mayor make the right decision, hire the right person, so that we can get a job done, because like I said we’re tired of the deaths, were tired of the shooting and were tired of the discord in the police department too,” said Reginald Jackson who lives in Holston Hills.

Three more public input sessions will be held.

Monday, Jan. 10

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Family Justice Center, 400 Harriet Tubman St.

5-7 p.m. City of Knoxville Public Works Service Center, 3131 Morris Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

11 a.m.-1 p.m. South Knoxville Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike

The city also has an email set up for public input.

