College offers fast-track program to fill health care worker shortage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remington College in Knoxville is accepting applications for students looking to advance or jump start a career in the medial field. Through the college’s Patient Care Technician program, students can fill nursing assistant positions at hospitals, clinics and home health agencies.

“We have to help our community, our elderly and our assistant care living facilities that’s a big need right now,” Knoxville’s campus president, Jonathan Daniels, said.

Daniels said it’s their response to a high demand for healthcare workers across East Tennessee.

The program is an eight-month course that covers medical terminology, human anatomy and physiology, electro cardiology and phlebotomy, rehabilitative care and therapeutic modalities.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics nursing assistants start at about $15 an hour. The profession is also projected to see an eight percent increase over the next decade.

“That is a significant increase and that’s where I think if we can help with that increase within our communities, and be able to provide quality trained individuals to be in those facilities,” Daniels said.

Some staffing agencies told WVLT News the demand is so high, they could fill dozens of full time positions almost immediately. Daniels said the non-traditional education setting makes the courses ideal for anyone looking to expand their education or get a jump start into the field.

“We want to be able to work with them, so with our hybrid delivery method, they have access to their classes — through our canvas learning management system as well as Zoom sessions for virtual lab,” Daniels said.

Students can enroll anytime throughout the year starting at the end of the month.

Financial aid is available for qualifying students.

