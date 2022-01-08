Drive-by shooting at Fountain City McDonald’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for the suspect behind a drive-by shooting at a Fountain City McDonald’s on Friday, according to officers with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers on scene told WVLT News that someone pulled up and shot towards three employees and then drove off.

The suspect will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault once they are identified, according to officers.

This is a developing story.

