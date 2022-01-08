Advertisement

Enjoy the chilly sunshine this afternoon

Locally heavy rainfall will be with us on Sunday.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Overall we’re going to have a chilly Saturday afternoon, then get ready for heavy rainfall on Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We will see more sunshine today and that will help us to warm into the 40s for the afternoon.

Highs on Saturday will be near 45 in Knoxville to 41 in Crossville. Note the wind chills will make it feel slightly colder.

Temperatures will feel like this as we go into our Saturday evening.
Temperatures will feel like this as we go into our Saturday evening.(WVLT)

Tonight it will be cold once the sunsets and clouds will build overnight into Sunday. Sunday morning starts with a temperature near freezing as rain starts to approach the plateau.

LOOKING AHEAD

As rain departs late Sunday night into the wee hours of Monday, there may be some mountain snow on places above Harlan, Kentucky, along with LeConte.

Monday is noticeably colder, despite increasing sunshine again. We expect fog Tuesday morning, in the wake of the rain. Factor in the clear skies and there you go: fog!

We steadily warm to near 50 degrees Thursday and Friday. Rain is here late Friday.

Rain continues to be scattered Saturday, and the long-range maps hint strongly at more high elevation snow.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

More cold days are ahead as we go into next week.
More cold days are ahead as we go into next week.(WVLT)

