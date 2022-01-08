Former city council candidate arrested following meeting at Knoxville City County Building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former city council candidate and activist was arrested while attending a meeting in the Knoxville City County Building Friday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m., Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 400 Main Street after being notified that David Hayes was in the building and had an outstanding warrant, a police report obtained by WVLT News said.

Deputies waited until Hayes was out of the meeting, according to the report. When he walked out of the Small Assembly Room, deputies reportedly called out his name and told him to place his hands behind his back due to the outstanding warrant.

Hayes reportedly went to the ground and allegedly yelled, “I’m going to make you guys earn your paycheck.” Hayes then yelled for the group that had attended the meeting with him to help him, according to the police record.

“Come out and help me,” Hayes told the group, according to the report from KCSO.

After deputies put Hayes’ hands in cuffs, they reportedly told him to stand, but he did not comply with their directions. Another officer allegedly helped as they carried him down the hall. Officers shared in the report that he continued to say, “I’m going to make you all earn it.”

While carrying Hayes, deputies said that his “followers” surrounded them, often on their gun side at times when their hands were not free.

After being put into the Court Services Office to await transportation, the report said that deputies asked Hayes to sit in a seat after putting him on the ground. Officials said that once he complied to sit in a seat, he spit on the face of a deputy. The report explained that this prompted the deputy to redirect Hayes’ head to the side to avoid getting spit on again.

Officers put a spit mask on Hayes’ head and carried him out for transportation, according to the report.

Hayes was charged with aggravated assault and riot inciting. Shortly after, he posted on social media that he was out of jail and was safe.

I'm out of jail and safe. Thanks to everyone who called and/or participated in getting me out tonight. The cops... Posted by David A Hayes on Friday, January 7, 2022

KCSO said that body camera footage was not available from the incident.

WVLT News reached out to the authorities who said Hayes had an outstanding warrant for obstructing a highway or other passageway.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.