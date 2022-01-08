Freezing cold start to Saturday, rain ahead on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to temperatures in the teens and single digits in some areas this morning. Heavy rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There is only one way to describe this morning and that’s just brutally cold. We will see more sunshine today and that will help us to warm into the 40s for the afternoon.

Highs on Saturday will be near 45 in Knoxville to 41 in Crossville.

Tonight it will be cold once the sunsets and clouds will build overnight into Sunday. Sunday morning starts with a temperature near freezing as rain starts to approach the plateau.

LOOKING AHEAD

As rain departs late Sunday night into the wee hours of Monday, there may be some mountain snow on places above Harlan, Kentucky, along with LeConte.

Monday is noticeably colder, despite increasing sunshine again. We expect fog Tuesday morning, in the wake of the rain. Factor in the clear skies and there you go: fog!

We steadily warm to near 50 degrees Thursday and Friday. Rain is here late Friday.

Rain continues to be scattered Saturday, and the long-range maps hint strongly at more high elevation snow.

