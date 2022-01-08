Advertisement

Freezing cold start to Saturday, rain ahead on Sunday

Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to temperatures in the teens and single digits in some areas this morning. Heavy rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There is only one way to describe this morning and that’s just brutally cold. We will see more sunshine today and that will help us to warm into the 40s for the afternoon.

Highs on Saturday will be near 45 in Knoxville to 41 in Crossville.

Tonight it will be cold once the sunsets and clouds will build overnight into Sunday. Sunday morning starts with a temperature near freezing as rain starts to approach the plateau.

LOOKING AHEAD

As rain departs late Sunday night into the wee hours of Monday, there may be some mountain snow on places above Harlan, Kentucky, along with LeConte.

Monday is noticeably colder, despite increasing sunshine again. We expect fog Tuesday morning, in the wake of the rain. Factor in the clear skies and there you go: fog!

We steadily warm to near 50 degrees Thursday and Friday. Rain is here late Friday.

Rain continues to be scattered Saturday, and the long-range maps hint strongly at more high elevation snow.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maryville Fire
Three people die in Blount Co. house fire, officials say
What’s up at GHS is one of the school’s official Facebook pages where they post news and...
Teen injured in White Pine shooting dies
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they found human...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies human remains found in East Knox Co.
The three killed were Jason, Rebecca and Brennan Dewitt, according to Jason’s sister, Leah Sabol.
Victims identified: Three members from same family die in Blount Co. house fire
Renaissance Terrace is set to close in April its parent company announced Thursday.
“The State of Tennessee is not supporting us,” CEO says lack of funds forcing closure

Latest News

Even below freezing, the sunny sky will help melt off more snow.
Deep freeze Saturday morning as steady rain arrives Sunday
Ben tracks some re-freezing Friday and Saturday night before rain returns
Ben tracks some re-freezing Friday and Saturday night before rain returns
Ice and snow this morning.
Patchy ice, freezing temperatures continue on this First Alert Friday
Below freezing and feeling even colder today.
First Alert Forecast: Extended freeze Friday