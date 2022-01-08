Advertisement

Friends remember family killed in Blount Co. house fire

The three killed were 48-year-old Jason, 43-year-old Rebecca, and 7-year-old Brennan Dewitt, according to Jason’s sister, Leah Sabol.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Family members confirmed to WVLT News that Jason, Rebecca, and Brennan DeWitt died in a house fire Friday morning, according to Jason’s sister Leah Sabol.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4800 block of Sevierville Road just after seven that morning to find the house fully engulfed in flames. Despite the efforts of one bystander who tried to alert those inside, the fire was announced to be fatal.

For those that knew the DeWitt family like Jeff Vincent, it was unfathomable.

“He had to say it three or four times and where you are sitting, I dropped. I was speechless I couldn’t talk I couldn’t think,” said Vincent.

Vincent and Jason became friends coaching the Pigeon Forge Tigers together two years ago. Jason’s 7-year-old son Brennan was on the team, and Vincent remembered him as an incredible athlete that would play any position on the field and excelled at it.

“Little Brennan, man he was so full of life,” said Vincent.

One neighbor remembered Brennan riding a go-kart in his front yard with a big smile on his face.

Vincent remembered the hugs from Rebecca.

“When you wrap your arms around her neck, the squeeze you get back,” said Vincent.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

