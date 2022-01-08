Moderate to heavy rain at times Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brings us some moderate to heavy rainfall at times on Sunday. That will cool us off heading into the new week, but that sunshine returns and looks to stick around for a while.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we will see those clouds increase ahead of our next cold front. We’ll see temperatures drop near freezing, 32 degrees, in the early morning hours on Sunday, but rise to about 35 degrees by the time you are stepping out the door on Sunday.

Rain pushes into the Plateau and southeastern Kentucky early Sunday with rain arriving in the valley before noon. Highs will be near 52 degrees. Expect the rain to become heavier, especially by the afternoon hours. Most of us will see 1-1.5″ of rain.

Rainfall totals for Sunday (WVLT)

Rain pushes out of here throughout the evening hours. We could see that rain transition into a rain/snow mix or maybe some snow overnight Sunday into early Monday, mainly along the mountain tops. Those overnight lows drop into the mid-20s, so we could see some of those puddles freeze over come Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is noticeably colder, despite increasing sunshine again. Highs will get into the lower 40s and possibly only get into the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday!

We will steadily warm to near 50 degrees Thursday and Friday. More rain arrives late Friday, mostly into Saturday.

Rain continues to be scattered Saturday, with maybe some mountain snow overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

