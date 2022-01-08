Ober Gatlinburg opens ski and snowboard hills, latest in recent history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ober Gatlinburg has opened its skiing and snowboard slopes on Jan. 8 after going through one of the warmest winters on record this past December.

Snowboarder Tristan Swank said, “I didn’t even think I was going to get the opportunity this year. I thought we were skipping winter honestly because of the heat.”

As for the slide down the mountain, people said it’s what they expected.

“I’ve heard they’ve had good conditions out here and so we came out here and it’s been perfect,” snowboarder Marc Arabo said.

For some people, staying on their feet is the best part. For everyone Saturday, the tough part was just getting on the property. The line to get in was backed up nearly a half a mile Saturday afternoon and some waited 30-60 minutes to get in.

Ober Gatlinburg co-owner Kent Anders said, “We can not tell you how excited we are to be here I mean look around. If you look at this, this is about 3 full days of really hard work. Taking advantage of all of the cold weather we’ve had.”

The owner also said visitor excitement is great for business.

“Up until today, our latest opening was January 3rd and we thought that was terrible,” Anders said.

Anders said 50% of Ober Gatlinburg’s revenue comes from skiers and snowboarders. Visitors said they love to be on the hill especially with the people they love.

Swank said, “Finding an activity where you can hang out with all of the important people in life. It’s really important.”

Many people were excited to be there on opening day and will enjoy more time on the hill the rest of the winter.

Ober Gatlinburg’s skiing and snowboarding slopes are open from 12-9 Monday through Thursday, 9-9 Friday, 11-9 Saturday and 9-5 on Sunday.

