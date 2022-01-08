Planned Parenthood still offering services after building burned down

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Planned Parenthood fire brought the renovations to a screeching halt, but it’s not stopping all of their services.

This comes after the building was set on fire intentionally on New Year’s Eve, according to KFD.

“We have services for our gender-affirming hormone patients and when patients call us were able to do refills and referrals,” Planned Parenthood of East Tennessee’s CEO, Ashley Coffield, said.

Among the care options, they’re still offering to help people going through a sex change, people needing help getting prescriptions or getting tests done.

“We were providing well person visits, birth control, STI testing and treatment, cancer screenings, immunizations,” Coffield said. “We also offered free IUD’s and implants. That’s birth control.”

Their services were also limited due to their $2.2 million construction project. People can also get services at the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health near downtown Knoxville.

“Providing services, comprehensive services for women and people who can get pregnant and or who do not want to get pregnant. These are important services people need to have access to,” Co-director of the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health, Connie Rovetti, said.

The center has been open in Knoxville for 46 years. Officials said it’s important to keep them around to ensure women get the healthcare they need.

“To continue having access to those services if we’re truly concerned about reducing abortion rates is crucial,” Rivetti said.

As of Friday, KFD has not received any anonymous tips, but there is a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides them with credible information.

KFD along with ATF are conducting the investigation around the start of the fire.

