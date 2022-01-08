Reward for illegally killed elk in Claiborne Co. increases

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A reward for an elk poached in Claiborne County has increased from $4,000 to $14,000, thanks to anonymous donors with the Help Asheville Bears nonprofit.

The Help Asheville Bears nonprofit states on its Facebook page a $10,000 reward is offered: “For violations in the bear or bear parts trade, or for the unlawful taking of any animal species federally or state listed as ‘endangered.’”

“I want to hand a check to somebody right now if we could just get the information,” said Jody Williams, the founder of Help Asheville Bears. “We need to stand up and protect our wild life or it’s just not going to be here.”

The additional $4,000 comes from The Pine Mountain Long Beards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of the elk.

A hunter found the elk shot in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area last week.

The carcass was taken to UT College of Veterinary Medicine where a necropsy confirmed the animal was shot.

“That money will elicit information that will allow us to get to who was involved in this, often times it’s a close-knit, tight-lipped community,” said Tony Wisniewski, the head of Poacher Strike Force.

Anyone with information is urged to call TWRA’s Poaching Hotline at 1 (800) 831-1174. You can also call Help Asheville Bears at 855-SOS-BEAR (855-767-2327) with any poaching information on this case, or Poacher Strike Force at 877-PSF-TIPS (877-773-8477). Tips can be made anonymously.

More about Tennessee’s elk hunting season and regulations can be found here.

