Sevier County fire and police conduct wellness checks following winter storm

Volunteer fireman in Sevier County checked on neighbors who were elderly or had medical conditions.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - After thousands of power outages in Sevier County, fire crews and law enforcement conducted wellness checks to support neighbors still without power.

Captain Steve Schmidt said that after the Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department received more than 40 calls for service this week, they started on wellness checks. Volunteer fireman checked on neighbors who were elderly or had medical conditions.

“People that don’t have family in the area, we knock on doors, get in there. We make sure have have enough heat, firewood, water, and we actually stopped at one house and delivered McDonald’s food because they had no way of cooking for the day,” said Schmidt.

They traveled up Bluff Mountain to check on James McLaughlin, an Airforce veteran, who stayed at home to take care of his dogs. His thermostat was at 44 degrees. He said he’s been able to use a space heater, refrigerator, and a lamp thanks to a power generator dropped off by Lt. Jon Lanier.

“They’re volunteer, so they aren’t getting paid for this, and the Captain is coming out here like a chicken with his head cut off and he doesn’t have power either. Firefighters take an oath similar to what a soldier does and they’re out here honoring that every single day,” said McLaughlin.

He said he’s proud to live in Wilden’s Creek, where neighbors and people are always looking out for each other.

