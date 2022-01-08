Advertisement

Texas mother accused of keeping COVID-infected son in trunk

A Texas mom faces a felony child endangerment charge after allegedly showing up at a COVID-19...
A Texas mom faces a felony child endangerment charge after allegedly showing up at a COVID-19 testing center with her 13-year-old son in the trunk of the car.(KTRK, YOUTUBE, CNN)
By KTRK
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTRK) - A Texas mother is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly taking social distancing way too far.

According to Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Police Department, Sarah Beam showed up at a COVID-19 testing center with her teen son in the trunk of the car.

Now, there’s a warrant out for her arrest.

The high school teacher at Cypress Falls High School in Houston, is now accused of endangering a child.

According to a charging document released Monday, Beam pulled up to the drive-thru testing site at Pridgeon Stadium and told testing coordinators her 13-year-old son was in the trunk because he had tested positive.

When the district’s director of health services asked to see the child, she unlatched the trunk, and he was lying down inside with no safety restraints.

The director then called the police and according to police documents, the child got out of the truck and moved to the backseat.

She told police he needed additional testing, and she put him in the trunk because she didn’t want to get exposed.

The teen was not hurt.

As for his mother, she has been put on administrative leave from the school district and faces felony charges.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maryville Fire
Three people die in Blount Co. house fire, officials say
What’s up at GHS is one of the school’s official Facebook pages where they post news and...
Teen injured in White Pine shooting dies
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they found human...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office identifies human remains found in East Knox Co.
Renaissance Terrace is set to close in April its parent company announced Thursday.
“The State of Tennessee is not supporting us,” CEO says lack of funds forcing closure
The three killed were Jason, Rebecca and Brennan Dewitt, according to Jason’s sister, Leah Sabol.
Victims identified: Three members from same family die in Blount Co. house fire

Latest News

FILE - Harvard law professor Lani Guinier speaks to reporters before her remarks at the Martin...
Civil rights lawyer, professor Lani Guinier dead at 71
Helping Neighbors in Sevier County
Sevier County fire and police conduct wellness checks following winter storm
Three McDonalds employees were shot at on Friday night, according to officers with the...
Drive-by shooting at Fountain City McDonald’s
1722_Amazonworker_Gray
Amazon shortens COVID paid leave time for U.S. employees