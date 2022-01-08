Traffic Alert: Downed power lines close Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are traveling Saturday morning, be aware that Kingston Pike is closed in both directions.

The Knoxville Police Department announced that downed power lines closed the section of the road between Winston Road and North Winston Road.

The lines came down due to a crash, a post on Twitter from KPD said.

Crews told WVLT News that the repairs would take hours. Power in the area may not be continuous while repairs are being made.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Kingston Pike is shut down in both directions between Winston Road and N. Winston Road due to downed power lines from a crash. Power in the area could be intermittent until repairs can be made. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/yLm85lOPkM — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 8, 2022

