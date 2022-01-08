Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Downed power lines close Kingston Pike

The lines came down due to a crash, a post on Twitter from KPD said.
Kingston Pike closed down
Kingston Pike closed down
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are traveling Saturday morning, be aware that Kingston Pike is closed in both directions.

The Knoxville Police Department announced that downed power lines closed the section of the road between Winston Road and North Winston Road.

The lines came down due to a crash, a post on Twitter from KPD said.

Crews told WVLT News that the repairs would take hours. Power in the area may not be continuous while repairs are being made.

