Vols pick up Wyoming wide receiver transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee turned to the transfer portal to reel in a new target for Hendon Hooker next season. Former Wyoming wide receiver Isaiah Neyor announced his commitment to play for Josh Heupel and the Vols on his Twitter page Saturday afternoon.

The 6′3″ pass catcher saw a breakout year with the Cowboys this past season. Neyor reeled in 44 receptions for 878 yards, 12 touchdowns through the air and added another on the ground. The Texas native looks to fill a void on the Vols roster left by Velus Jones and JaVonte Payton, who were lost to graduation after the end of the 2021 season.

Neyor broke down his decision to play for Tennessee with Volquest’s Austin Price:

